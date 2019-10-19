Treworgy hosts their annual Night Maze this weekend

Corn maze’s can be tough, but try finding your way through one in the dark.

Treworgy Family Orchards hosted their 6th annual night maze weekend.

Families got the chance to go through the corn maze in the dark with flashlights, and find goodies at each station… making it a fun October activity that isn’t scary for the kids.

If you got a little chilly, there was plenty of hot apple cider, and a campfire to keep you warm.

“Usually we close at dark because we’re a “pick your own” orchard and it’s hard to see the things you’re harvesting in the dark,” says Jonathan Cenerson, the CEO at Treworgy. “But this is a special time where you can come out and enjoy the farm. Tonight the sky’s are clear, you can see the stars. It’s beautiful, and we’re outside the city enough where you can see all the stars. It’s a great place to be to get out in nature and enjoy the beauty of it.”

They’ll be hosting another night maze this coming weekend.

