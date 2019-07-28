Treworgy celebrates the grand opening of their 2019 corn maze

Farms all over the state opened their doors for Maine Open Farm Day.

To celebrate the day, Treworgy Family Orchard had their grand opening of their 2019 Corn Maze, Blueberries for Sal.

The theme originates from a Maine children’s book, and those who follow the maze and solve the puzzles get a sweet treat for a prize.

The farm had other activities such as blueberry and raspberry picking, hayrides, and petting the animals.

“We really want to connect people with nature and with outdoors and especially where their food comes from,” says Jonathan Kenerson, CEO of Treworgy Family Orchards. “So many people think their food comes from the grocery store shelves and really it’s a step beyond that. We really want people to harvest food with their own hands. Farming is becoming an antiquated way of life but it’s something that our great grandfather and our grandparents did years ago. It’s really, I think it’s deep in our DNA to want to know where our food comes from.”

The farm is open to the public 6 days a week, and they encourage going out and making connections with other local farms.

