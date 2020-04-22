Treworgy Family Orchards preparing for farm camp one way or another



Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant says they don’t know yet when they’ll be able to open to the public.

Their ‘Farm Camp’ normally starts the second week of June, but it’s too early to decide whether some or all of the 8 weeks of camp will need to be online.

They say they’re going to be ready either way and have been increasing their social media presence.

They’re trying out a Facebook live ‘storytime with goats’ event tomorrow morning.

Jonathan Kenerson, CEO of Treworgy, says they're committed either way.

“The vision of 'Farm Camp' is to connect kids to agriculture and to each other and to really experience life on a farm. That vision hasn’t changed, so we’re going to look for ways to continue to connect kids to agriculture and give them experiences even if it means they might not be able to come to the farm.”

Treworgy has been offering ‘Farm Camp’ for over twenty years.

Tomorrow's Facebook live event is scheduled for 10:30am.