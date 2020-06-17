Treworgy Family Orchards is now open for strawberry picking

It's a day a lot of folks look forward to, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has opened for strawberry picking.

While everyone is very excited, the farm will be taking steps to keep everyone healthy this summer.

All staff will be wearing masks, and there will be increased sanitizing measures.

They're also asking people to spread out, with a limit of one family per row.

"Our vision here is to connect people together in the community and to the land and agriculture. It's been a little challenging the last few weeks with COVID, and we're just really excited that we can continue to do that out here in a safe way. We're just really excited to see families out here spending time together in the outdoors. Being able to see other people in a safe way, and we're just really happy to be able to host that," said the CEO of Treworgy Family Orchards, Jonathon Kenerson.

Employees will also be selling berries that have already been picked on Broadway in Bangor, across from Walgreens.

You can keep up to date with picking conditions by visiting their Facebook page.