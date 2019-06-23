Treworgy Family Orchards has their first day of strawberry picking.

People lined up Sunday morning to celebrate the first day of strawberry picking in Levant.

Treworgy Family Orchards open their fields for locals to come pick fresh berries.

Strawberry picking lasts 4-5 weeks, with a variety of strawberries growing throughout the season.

This is one of many activities people can engage in, along with ice cream, the cafe, and seeing the animals.

“I love seeing families come out and be able to do things together,” says Jonathan Kenerson, the CEO of Treworgy Family Orchards. “I myself have a large family and its hard to find things you can do together where you’re able to connect at the same time. You can go watch a movie but you’re not really connecting. One of the great things about this is you’re doing something with your hands, you’re connecting with people you love, and it’s just rewarding to be able to go home with a great tasting tray of fresh berries from the farm.”

“What’s your favorite thing about picking strawberries?”

“That you get to eat them,” claims Bella Kenerson, a young farmer.

For those who can’t make it to the fields, the farm will be setting up a location in Brewer selling freshly picked strawberries in the upcoming weeks.

