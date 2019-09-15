Treworgy Family Orchard kicks off Honeycrisp weekend

This weekend marketed picking season for a fan favorite apple at Treworgy Family Orchards.

Honeycrisp weekend kicked off with a live band, apple picking, and plenty to do around the farm.

The season for picking Honeycrisp apples should last around two weeks, so plan a trip with family and friends before their gone.

There is still a large variety of other types of apples throughout the season, as well as other activities like the corn maze and flower cutting.

“We really try to respond to what our guests wanted and provide a fun fall family experience for people,” says Jonathan Kenerson, the CEO at Treworgy. “Really that’s what it is. You’ll see lots of friends and family out here this weekend just enjoying the outdoors and enjoying each other’s company. My personal favorite, I do enjoy the maze, a fresh apple cider donut, with a hot cup of fresh-pressed apple cider. It just doesn’t get much better than that on a fall day.”

Apple picking season ends with the first big frost in late October.

