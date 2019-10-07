Trenton resident collects hundreds of dollars of bottles for local shelter

One can at a time.

That's how one Trenton resident is making a difference at his local animal shelter.

Ron Ruoss loves animals and has even adopted a number of pets from the SPCA of Hancock County over the years.

Including two dogs, Jemma and Layla that had been looking for a home for more than a year.

He started collecting bottles and cans for their Clynk fundraiser.

He tells us thanks to his family, friends, neighbors and his employers at the Blue Nose Inn and the Wonder View Inn he was able to collect around $400 worth of cans to donate.

He says he was hoping to get enough to fill his truck.

Which he did and then some.

He tells us he wanted to do something big to show people that by simply saving our bottles and cans we could put it towards a good cause.

"If there is anyway I can help the animals up here, I do it. And I hope everybody else chips in, too. And it's so simple. Just save your bottles instead of throwing them away. Your bottles and cans. Or, if you see my truck, put them in the back of my truck," says Ruoss.

"It's amazing. Ron has been a big part of our shelter for a while now. He's adopted multiple dogs from us. He's the nicest guy. He's always bringing us bottles and cans. And, this is huge," says Danielle Bauer with the SPCA.

You can bring bottles and cans to the shelter anytime.

They say you don't need to have the Clynk bags.

They have some there.

The money from the bottles will go towards lots of different things to keep the shelter running and care for the animals there.

The shelter is always looking for other kinds of donations and volunteers.

