Trenton couple says thank you to community, will host free Christmas breakfast

A Trenton couple is saying thank you to the community by making them breakfast Christmas morning.

Betsey and Alex Grant own Tiny Tikes Daycare and Big Cat’s Catering on route three in Trenton.

They say they’ve been looking for a way to show their gratitude for the support their businesses have received.

Everyone's invited to their free Christmas morning breakfast.

They're planning a feast, so come hungry.

“We can’t stop talking about it. We’re thankful every day for what we have and what we’ve achieved and I know in my life there have been times when I’ve been really low and we want to make sure that everyone on this special day has a special start to it.”

The Grants tell us they’ve felt the generosity from other area businesses that have donated to the event too.

They’ll have presents to give out along with the free home-cooked meal.

It all starts at seven Christmas morning at the Big Cat’s Event Center on Route 3 in Trenton.