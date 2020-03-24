Tremont Selectboard takes precautions with seasonal visitors amid coronavirus concerns

The town of Tremont is asking all seasonal residents to adhere to Maine CDC recommendations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

If you are coming to your seasonal home in Tremont, the Board of Selectmen asks you to self isolate for 4 to 10 days. If you are feeling sick, call your doctor first.

They also encourage you to use a curbside pickup or delivery service to get the essentials you need.

Here is their full statement:

"Dear Tremont residents and visitors:

During this time of uncertainty, we understand the urgency many people feel to leave areas where the COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly and causing turmoil.

If you are a seasonal resident, our recommendation continues to be to follow the Centers for Disease Control suggestions to stay in place where you currently are. We will respect your choice to use your seasonal residence, but please understand that your arrival here puts those of us already here under additional risk. If you still choose to return to your seasonal residence, please follow the CDC’s guidelines and confine yourselves to your residences and remain isolated for a fourteen-day period. If you require anything that you do not have available when you arrive, there are several local businesses and organizations now providing curbside pickup or delivery service to your home. Our town office is now closed to walk-in visits, but we are still answering calls and even if the lines are in use, you will be able to leave a message. As of now, our hours are Monday through Friday, 8am-4pm, but this is subject to change as conditions change. All messages will be responded to as soon as possible. We will be glad to assist or advise you how to reach others who are able to help. If you experience signs of infection or have other medical concerns please call medical authorities and do not arrive at any medical facility without making them aware you are coming first.

For those of you without residences here in Tremont, we are a very small community with limited resources. Most businesses you may have experienced here in the past are only seasonal and are normally closed this time of year, even in less trying times. Unless you are able to sustain yourselves by providing your own housing, meals and other personal needs, you will find things extremely difficult if not impossible to visit here.

You all have our best wishes for good health in these uncertain times."