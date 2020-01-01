Tremont Fire Department kicks off new year with annual 'Polar Plunge'

Plunging into the icy waters of Bass Harbor has become a tradition here in Tremont, bringing the community together and bringing a little recognition to local firefighters.

"Get a little publicity, you know we're a...all of us on the island, all the departments are always looking for volunteers, and that's one of the most important things. No one on this department is a paid member, okay, we're all volunteer," said Lieutenant Bill Weir of the Tremont VFD.

Many community members come out simply to try something new or to kick off the new year.

"I'm a cancer survivor, and I want to take my motto into the next decade of faith over fear. So, if I can get other people out to do things that are out of their comfort zone, this is definitely out of my comfort zone, I've never done this before. But I've lived in the area, and I just saw it on Facebook and decided that I wanted to take the plunge," said Karen Girard of Bernard.

"I think you see the people here and you know we've got supporters and parents of some of the members here, and they're really supporting us. We know how important it is. We're a fairly small town and small department, and we want people to know and these folks want us to know how much we are appreciated."

For more information on volunteering opportunities with the Fire Department, you can visit Tremont.Maine.gov.