Trek Across Maine has new route for 35th anniversary staging

With Spring just around the corner people are getting ready for outdoor activities.

One such event that will feature prominently on the calendar is the 35th staging of Trek Across Maine.

This year it will also take on a new route starting in Brunswick. Organizers say this is designed to attract more cyclists from the southern parts of the the state.

This is listed as the largest fund raiser in the country for the American Lung Association.

The goal this year is to have 2000 people register for the event which takes place over three days.

The organizers are seeking new volunteers to help along the new route in those communities.

* There is a discount code: WABI (1/2 off registration)

* Free bike inspection at sponsoring shops listed on website

* Discount from LLBean and Garmin for registered cyclists.

For more information, maps and details about the event visit www.trekacrossmaine.org

