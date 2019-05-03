Tree planting ceremony to honor retirees

Husson University in Bangor honored recent retirees today by planting a tree today.

This is the sixth annual ceremony which recognizes all the hard work and effort from faculty at the school.

Colleagues read tributes to the retirees and shared stories reflecting on their time spent at the university.

Dewey Martin has spent more than thirty-nine years at Husson.

It's been fun the last month or so, getting cards from students about things that I did in class or something and how they appreciated it afterwards. I got them to work harder, got them to treat people better and things like that."

The other two retirees honored today were Stephanie Gross and Jeanne Harvey.

Students and faculty say they'll all be missed around campus.