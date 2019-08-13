Tree in Orono turned into a Little Free Library

A woman in Orono has turned a scary situation into something positive.

A tree that almost crushed her and her dog is now a Little Free Library.

Daryne Rockett says she is lucky to be alive after a tree in her front yard fell over during a storm in October 2017.

She says if she left her home a few seconds later she would have been crushed.

Since the incident, the stump of the oak tree has been turned into a Little Free Library called Fairy's Tales.

It was created by a chainsaw artist in Old Town.

Folks can take a book or leave a book.

It is open every day for members of the community.

"The concept of the Little Free Library is about having something for the community. It did exactly what I was hoping it would do. I've used a few Little Free Libraries here and there and it's delightful to look in and find a book that somebody left for you to enjoy and then to pass that along. All because that tree fell down, all because of that storm. "

To find out more you can visit Fairy's Tales Little Free Library on Facebook.