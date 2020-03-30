Traveling to Florida? You may be stopped at a checkpoint

People entering Florida driving on the Interstate will be screened near the state line as government leaders look to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Florida authorities have set up checkpoints along Interstate highways at the state line. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

The Florida Department of Transportation said drivers entering the state will be directed to weigh stations by law enforcement officers.

Officers will either allow travelers to proceed or tell them to pull aside for additional screening.

People will be required to complete a form including each traveler’s contact information and trip details.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said people on Interstate 10 and Interstate 95 coming from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be required to isolate for a period of 14 days.