Travelers canceling vacation plans to the Dominican Republic

A lot of Mainers travel to the Dominican Republic because it is cost-friendly and easy to get to.

But with recent negative incidents involving tourists there, many people are re-thinking their vacation plans.

Milne Travel Agency in Bangor has had several people change their destinations, including a wedding party.

They say many airlines and hotels are waiving cancellation fees for tourists based on their concerns and that they have been helping clients re-book at little to no extra cost.

Agents say buying travel insurance when booking is a great move in case of last minute cancellations or changes.

If you do plan to continue with your vacation to the Dominican, travel consultant, Denise Hardy has these tips.

She says, "Be aware of your surroundings. They're telling people not to show wealth. Put an app on your phone called STEP which is Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. It allows you if there is any type of awareness or threats in that neighborhood and that would alert you."

Milne Travel Agency says for locals planning vacations it's harder to change plans when booking through online travel agencies.

They say booking with an agent in your area typically makes it easier for you to re-book or cancel.