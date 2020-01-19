Travelers can now enjoy therapy dogs at the Portland Jetport

Traveling can be stressful, and now the Portland Jetport is offering therapy dogs to help travelers relax.

Through a partnership with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, nine dogs and their handlers roam the terminal encouraging travelers to de-stress by giving the pups a scratch behind the ears or even a belly rub.

Cathy Woodhouse brings her dog Bruin, a 7-year-old, 155-pound Leonberger.

"Anyone who travels and flies knows that their plane's been changed or anything and it's stressful. He's very calming. He makes people smile," Woodhouse said.

The therapy dog program started in September. The Jetport isn't the only airport offering therapy dogs. Similar programs exist at airports in Colorado, Florida and California.