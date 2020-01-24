Trauma Informed Response and Readiness Workshop held in Orono

Michael Archambault, Principal of North Berwick Schol says, Trauma is something that affects everyone regardless of age or gender.

That's why a Trauma Informed Response and Readiness Workshop was held for Maine educators.

He says, "It's something that impacts all students, all staff, families, and until we can wrap our heads around this and work together as educators and society, we are not going to be able to reach kids and get them to move academically."

Over 200 educators from all over the state attended the event at UMaine.

He says, "We have to start with their emotional well-being. The educators that are here are at the forefront trying to figure out what we can do to support kids and get them to grow."

This is the first workshop of its kind in Maine.

He says, "Just recognizing that a lot of behaviors that we are seeing are not naughty kids. They are coming from places of trauma. Just kids with a lot of deep needs that need different supports."

Bear Shea from the Department of Education says, "Our suicide rate for youth in Maine is really on a significant increase and that our students that are reporting trauma are reporting it at a higher percentage than other states."

Educators were able to develop a plan to bring back to their schools to try to do what's best for kids.

Archambault says, "There is no downtime. They are always being accessed, electronically. Their relationships are different. These are things we need to build and work on and relationship and inter-human connectives is really important. What we are doing here, we are changing the world. That's the idea."

A second workshop will be held in a couple of months in Southern Maine.