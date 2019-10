Police say a transient is in jail after a Bangor man was injured during a fight.

29-year-old Michael Edmiston is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police were called to Texas Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police arrived to find several people involved in a fight, broke it up, and found one man with a knife wound.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Edmiston is being held on $1000 bail.