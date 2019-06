A transient is accused of stealing a truck from a school bus garage in Searsport.

54-year old Frank Johnson is charged with OUI, operating after suspension and unauthorized use of property.

According to Maine State Police, the theft was reported yesterday morning from the RSU 71 School Bus Garage.

The truck belonged to a school bus driver.

A trooper in Frankfort saw the vehicle drive past him.

He pulled over the driver and arrested Johnson.