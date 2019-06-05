Training teacher at Midcoast high school accused of having sex with student

A former student teacher at Camden Hills Regional High school is out on bail after being accused of having sex with a student.

21-year-old Eben Wight of St. George is charged with gross sexual assault.

He was arrested last Friday and made his first court appearance Monday.

The school superintendent alerted police after receiving a letter.

A Camden detective interviewed Wight and says Wight admitted he had a sexual relationship with the 18-year-old female student.

Wight taught various music classes at the school and police say that's where he met the teenager.

Wight told police he graduated from UMaine last month.

He was release from jail on $250 bail and is due back in court next month.

