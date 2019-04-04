Training exercise for mass casualty events held in Acadia National Park

Emergency services converged on a remote region of Acadia National Park today, but there was no emergency.

"People started calling and saying, hey, there's an accident on the park loop road." said Christie Anastasia, Public Affairs Specialist for Acadia National Park.

What looked like a terrible tragedy unfolding in Acadia National Park was just a training exercise.

"What we're trying to do is simulate a mass casualty event. Acadia National Park alone can't respond to these incidents."

"We were the first ones to arrive," said Matthew Bartlett, Bar Harbor Fire Chief. "We had a simulated motor vehicle accident. A van and a pedestrian. Faced with many patients, we arrived and immediately went to work."

Emergency responders from around Mount Desert Island practiced the skills needed in mass casualty conditions and learned how things might be different in a National Park.

"You're dealing with a one lane section of road." said Anastasia. "You're dealing with a lot of visitors who don't necessarily expect a mass casualty accident during their vacation."

Park officials say this kind of drill helps identify areas that need improvement and helps with communication between agencies.

"How can we get all of these resources together, and how can we do it as effectively as possible."

"There's always little hiccups and it's usually communication, but overall, I was very pleased with the communication we had being in a remote area of the island back to my dispatch." said Chief Bartlett. "Coordination with the park and with other responding agencies."

Lt. Jeffrey Currier of the Maine Forest Service was there to evaluate the exercise.

"This went off very, very well, and I think people should be reassured that Acadia National Park and the local fire department and EMS and police agencies work really well down here on Mt. Desert Island."