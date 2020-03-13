Train derails early Friday along Etna-Newport town line

Authorities say a Pan Am Railway train went off the tracks along the Etna-Newport town line around 1:30 Friday morning. Cars are derailed from the Station Road in Etna to the Palmer Road in Newport.

Emergency crews from Etna and Newport as well as the state Emergency Management Agency and Department of Environmental Protection were called to the scene.

No injures are being reported and authorities say there are no hazards. Traffic will not be affected either.

Pan Am Railway is investigating why the train derailed.