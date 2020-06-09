Traffic into the state rose steadily in May, experts say

Traffic crossing into Maine rose steadily in May.

The warming weather and eased business restrictions correspond with a 53% increase through the York Toll Plaza.

Even with the beaches back open, overall traffic through the York Tolls is still well below what it was a year ago.

Peter Mills, MTA, said, "It's slowly coming back this spring. And we're encouraged by the fact that the month of May seems to have shown a reasonable increase, and across the whole road."

In early April, statewide traffic reached its lowest level in years.