Tractor trailers collide on interstate north of Medway

According to Maine State Police, I-95 is down to one lane north of Medway after two tractor trailers crashed into each other.

It happened just before sunrise.

The crash took place in the northbound lane near the Penobscot Aroostook County line.

State police believe high winds are a likely factor, causing snow drifts in the roadway.

There are no reports of serious injuries.

This is the second day in a row that tractor trailers have caused delays on the Interstate in weather related crashes.

Yesterday, a big rig jackknifed in Bangor, backing up traffic for miles.