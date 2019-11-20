Tractor trailer rolled over in Houlton

A tractor trailer rolled over on the interstate in Houlton Tuesday afternoon.

According to Maine State Police, the driver was getting onto the southbound side of I-95 when he encountered a slowing moving vehicle.

The truck driver tried passing but lost control of his flatbed.

It ended up sliding off the road and into the median.

The driver was not injured.

The truck was loaded with wood pellets.

The interstate was reduced to one lane while the pellets were being transferred to another truck.