BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking motorists to seek an alternative route due to a crash along the Interstate. They say a tractor trailer has overturned, blocking access to exit 159 for the south bound lanes in Newport. Motorists are being asked to use exit 161.
Tractor trailer overturned along Interstate, traffic diverted
By News Desk |
Updated: Wed 5:35 AM, Feb 19, 2020
