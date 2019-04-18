Towns to vote about potential merger of Mayo Regional Hospital and Northern Light Health

A hospital merger could soon take place but first the towns served by Mayo Regional Hospital will have the chance to vote.

The Northern Light Health Board of Directors voted unanimously to move ahead with plans to pursue a merger agreement with the Dover-Foxcroft hospital.

Because the merger requires additional approvals by the legislature, local residents will weigh in to provide their legislators with information about how they feel on the matter.

The first town to vote will be Cambridge, with voting taking place on Saturday.

A full schedule for other towns along with details about the proposed merger can be found at MayoHospitalFacts.com

If the agreement is ultimately approved, Mayo would become the tenth hospital of Northern Light Health.

Dexter has already decided on this matter at its annual meeting last week, voting unanimously to proceed with the merger. The schedule for the votes for the remaining towns are as follows:

Cambridge - 10 a.m., Saturday, April 20 - Cambridge Town Office, 202 Ripley Rd.

Bradford - 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 22 - Bradford Town Hall, 345 East Road

Milo - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 23 - Milo Town Hall - 6 Pleasant St.

Monson - 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 - Monson Town Office - 10 Tenney Hill Rd.

Abbot - 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25 - Abbot Town Hall - 133 Main Rd.

Dover-Foxcroft - 9 a.m., Saturday, April 27 - Municipal Building - 48 Morton Ave.

Willimantic - 10 a.m., Saturday, April 27 - Willimantic Town Hall - Elliottsville Rd.

Parkman - 6 p.m., Monday, April 29 - Parkman Town Office (lower level) - 771 State Highway 150

Atkinson - 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 29 - Atkinson Town Office, 102 N. Stagecoach Rd.

Guilford - 7 p.m., Monday, April 29 - PCES Middle School Cafeteria - 25 Campus Dr.

Sangerville - 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 30 - Sangerville Town Hall - One Town Ave.

Sebec - TBD

3 public forums have been held on the topic in April as well. The fourth and final public forum is scheduled from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 in the Milo High School Gym, 48 Penquis Drive in Milo.

