Town of Orono making plans to celebrate Maine's Bicentennial

Maine is celebrating its 200th birthday this year and plans are underway in many towns to mark the milestone.

The statewide Bicentennial celebration calls for all cities and towns to create their own events and activities to mark the occasion.

The town of Orono is hoping their residents will get involved.

From now until the end of the month, they're asking folks to submit ideas that focus on Orono's past as well as those that showcase the present and future.

"We we're looking to do a special celebration for Orono's birthday which is actually four days before the states bicentennial. So, ours is actually a combination - happy birthday Orono, and happy 200 years for the state of Maine,” said David Milan, Orono’s Economic Development Director.

Those interested in submitting plans should contact the Town of Orono by calling 866-2556.