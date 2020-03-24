Town of Cranberry Isles declares public health emergency

The Town of Cranberry Isles has declared a public health emergency.

It's to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released to the town's website, workers who commute to Cranberry Isles must stay on their job sites and maintain CDC recommendations for social distancing.

It also says they must limit interactions with residents.

Summer residents as well as year-round residents coming back from trips, must self- quarantine for 2 weeks and be fever free for 3 days.

Unnecessary off-island travel is "strongly" discouraged.

These guidelines and rules are in place until April 1st.

You can find their full statement here: https://www.cranberryisles-me.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Public-Health-Emergency-Notice-March-17-2020.pdf