Town Hall forum held in Bangor

A town hall forum was held Thursday night in Bangor.

The 16 Counties Coalition partnered with Town Hall Project to hold the forum.

Dozens were in attendance and were given the chance to ask questions and get answers from a panel of experts.

Senator Susan Collins was invited to attend, but we're told she declined due to other commitments.

"I think we're at a very important point in our country and a lot to people are concerned about important issues like healthcare, taxes, and things like that,” explained Willy Ritch, Executive Director of the 16 Counties Coalition. “And, I think the fact that they are here tonight, they've taken time out of their day indicates how important these issues are to them."

We have reached out to Collins' office for a statement and are waiting to hear back.