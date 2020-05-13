Tourism groups want Mills to ditch quarantine for visitors

Seven tourism and business groups are urging Maine Gov. Janet Mills to drop the 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors from other states.

In an open letter, the groups say visitors need to know that they'll be welcomed to Maine this summer without a quarantine.

The Mills administration has said it’s looking into alternatives, but none has been made public.

Under the governor’s plan, lodging and restaurants will open for Maine residents on June 1, and for out-of-state visitors on July 1st.

