Tourism industry leaders express concerns over plan for quarantine alternative for out-of-state visitors

Tourism industry leaders are raising concerns about Governor Mills' alternative to the 14-day quarantine mandate for out-of-state visitors.

Some go so far as to say it will still devastate Maine's summer tourism season.

The plan announced Monday would allow tourists who've tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving in Maine to skip the quarantine.

It starts on July 1st.

The plan calls for lodging businesses to ask out-of-state visitors to sign a certificate acknowledging a negative test.

Tourism-based businesses would also do symptoms-checks with guests.

“How do we make sure that people are following through," said Kerrie Tripp, Executive Director of Greater Bangor CVB. "How do they make sure that it’s happening smooth and keeping the other guests at the hotel properties safe, and then how do we make sure that it’s kind of spread out from there; that people are paying attention and doing the right things.”

“We don’t need to be part of some grand experiment," said Eben Salvatore, Director of Operations for Bar Harbor Resorts.

"It’s hard to see how it has a benefit from a public health standpoint or an operational benefit. It’s just as a deterrent to travel here as the quarantine.”

In an email to WABI, the ACLU of Maine said, "The idea that all non-Maine residents must carry compliance papers with them and produce them when asked certainly raises concern about government overreach, especially since the consequences for noncompliance are not clear.”

The Department of Economic and Community Development responded to that, saying in part:

"Nowhere does the Executive Order state that anyone is "required to carry" compliance papers or that law enforcement will be stopping non-Maine residents to inquire about these papers, which they are not required to carry.This Order was developed in close consultation with the Attorney General's Office, and it will be applied consistent with their ongoing counsel."

However, the Governor did say Monday that lodging and campground owners can ask visitors to furnish proof of a negative test result.