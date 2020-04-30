Industry officials urge those taking advantage of tourism relief program to get documents ready now

Like many others, the state's tourism industry is facing a difficult time.

A new grant program hopes to help.

The Maine Tourism Relief Fund will give grants to small businesses and their employees.

The program was founded by Poland Spring and the Maine Tourism Association.

It will provide one-time grants of $500 to $1,000 to eligible businesses and individuals.

They will be accepting applications next Monday, May 4th through Friday.

Applicants will need to upload documentation to be considered, so they encourage folks to begin preparing now.

"It's not huge but it's going to go a long way for some folks that desperately need it right now. We are all struggling and it's a good opportunity to help some people that we can within the industry."

It's not first-come, first-served.

Recipients will be picked through a lottery and have the entire week to submit applications.

They say applicants will be notified as soon as possible if you'll be getting money.

Folks can also donate to the program.

All of this information can be found at mainetourism.com.