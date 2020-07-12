Touchless drive-up food drive benefits Bangor food cupboard

The second Sunday of every month the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor holds a drive-up food drive.

Boxes are laid out on the sidewalk so that folks can walk up and drop off their donations while keeping social distance.

Organizers say fighting food insecurity now is more important than ever before.

"People are hungry, food insecurity is a big problem and it's not just the pandemic that's caused that. Although it has made it worse in some areas, but a lot of people have lost work because of the pandemic and we want to feed people if we can," said Tim Martin, a church volunteer.

All of the collected food is donated to the Bangor Ecumenial Food Cupboard.