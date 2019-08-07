Touch-A-Truck event gives kids the chance to do what they've always wanted; Honk the horn!

The beeps and honks coming from the Bangor Waterfront today weren't from a traffic jam.

Bangor's 4th annual touch-a-truck event featured twenty trucks for kids to explore.

That included police, fire, and rescue vehicles, a variety of buses and service vehicles, and our own TV5 live truck.

The event was enjoyed by people young and old.

Ten year old Ava McMurry was there with the Bangor Parks and Rec Summer Camp program. "I think it's pretty fun cause you get to like beep the horns, and you get to pretend you're driving and see the cool trucks."

Audrey Sparks is a Bangor resident who decided to go for a stroll on the waterfront during the event. She says she took the opportunity to thank emergency service personnel and members of the various service industries. "I saw trucks I never knew Bangor had. I saw trucks that had things on them I never knew existed."

Matthew Johnson brought his young son Benjamin to explore the trucks.

"He's got lots of good pictures we're going to share with mum when we get home, and so we love it."

If your child loves trucks, there will be another touch-a-truck event as part of Hampden Children's Day August 10th at the Weatherbee School.