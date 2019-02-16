Total snow far surpasses average in parts of Maine, Vermont

The snow gods have been good to some areas of northern New England this season, with total snowfall so far exceeding normal by several feet in some spots as ski areas head into the President's Day holiday weekend.

By late this week, Caribou, Maine, had received 128 inches of snow, which is 57 inches above normal.

More than 81 inches has fallen this season in South Burlington, Vermont, which is more than 2 feet above the average. That makes it the sixth snowiest season on record for this time of year.

The National Weather Service says early season snow in November gave the season a robust start.