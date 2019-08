The National Weather Service confirming a tornado touched town in Washington County earlier this week.

The E-F 1 briefly made ground in Kossuth Township around 5:30 Monday night. Photos taken along Route 6 showed the tornado.

An E-F 1 has estimated windspeeds of 90 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

This is the first confirmed tornado in Maine in 2019.

120 trees were taken down according to the National Weather Service.