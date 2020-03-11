Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tom Hanks took to Instagram Wednesday evening to say he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor says he and his wife, Rita Wilson, who are currently in Australia, began to feel tired and experience body aches.

They subsequently got tested for coronavirus, and the tests came back positive.

“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks said. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks promised updates moving forward.

