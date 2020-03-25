Togus sets up coronavirus testing tent

Togus is employing a new way to keep veterans safe when go to the VA Medical Hospital with coronavirus concerns.

In one of their parking lots, a Maine National Guard tent is set up with an external triage unit inside.

There they can safely test veterans who suspect they have coronavirus.

It's also designed to avoid exposing other patients and workers inside.

The Kennebec Journal says three people so far have used the unit.

They also reported that a mechanical ventilator can used with a veteran there if necessary.