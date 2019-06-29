Togus Veteran's Hospital host's "Annual Drive-in & Picnic"

Veteran’s in Augusta got a chance to get outside and check out some antique cars.

Rusty Nuts Motor Club held it’s annual “Cruise In & Veteran’s Picnic earlier today at the Togus Veteran’s hospital earlier today.

Over seventy five cars gathered at the Augusta Civic center around 9 am, and then paraded into the VeterAn’s Hospital, giving patients there a chance to leave their rooms and visit with friends and car owners.

The Skowhegan/ Madison Elks club provided hot dogs and hamburgers.

Deb Desjardins, of the Rusty Nuts Motor Club, said,

"It just gives us an opportunity to gather to gather, to be able to work towards something that we feel is Valuable. Our country and these veterans are valuable."

It was the 18th year for the event.