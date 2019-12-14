Togus Medical Center hosts open house of campus and newest building

Veterans and their families got a chance to tour a new building at the Togus Medical Center.

The campus hosted an open house, allowing vets and their families to tour the campus, see what services they provide, and check out the newly build Fisher House Lodge.

The 16-room suite will home families of vets and active-duty members who are being treated at the medical center.

"So our director Mrs. Davis had this vision of really inviting families in and letting them know what our services are, so this is part of our engagement of our community," says Alicia Collins, the event planner.

"Togus is obviously an older campus,” says Patrick Crowley, manager of Fisher House. “It's one hundred and fifty years old so to have a brand new building right in the middle of the campus draws a lot of attention, and obviously the Fisher House s a beautiful facility and we couldn't wait to open our doors and let the community come see what's built there and available for our families."

It was a great addition to the 150-year-old campus.

