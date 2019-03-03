Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center looking for volunteers

The Together Place offers a welcoming environment for those living with mental health or substance abuse issues. Together Place Housing is an 11-unit housing co-operative in Bangor run by and for low-income adult mental health consumers.

In February 2019, they began offering educational and Recovery groups that support people in their own recovery.

Volunteers are needed for multiple things including creative writing and art groups.

Together Place hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m - 4 p.m.

They are located at 2 Second Street in Bangor.

For more information call 207-941-2897 or visit: https://www.mmhc.us/together-place-recovery-center.

