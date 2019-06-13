Toddler badly burned when father pours flammable liquid on campfire

A toddler from Calais is being treated for severe burns.

Police say his father poured flammable liquid on a campfire.

1 1/2 year old Wyatt Chandler has burns over half his body.

Police say the boy was sitting near the campfire with his mother in the backyard of their Pleasant Street home.

The family had started the fire to cook hotdogs and smores.

Police say when the boy's father, Joshua Barnard, poured flammable liquid from a plastic bottle, fire traveled back up to the bottle, igniting it.

Investigators say Barnard dropped the bottle and some of the contents spilled on to Wyatt.

Fire marshals warn to never add flammable liquid on a fire...the liquid or its vapors can explode.

