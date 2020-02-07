Today was "Go Red for Women" day across the nation

"Go Red for Women's Heart Health."

Employees at many hospitals, including Northern Light Health from Portland to Presque Isle, were encouraged to wear red today.

It's to bring awareness to the millions of women living with or at risk for heart disease.

"We're trying to turn everything red in the attempt to get the word out. The symptoms that women have and that heart disease which is the number one killer of both men and women, is a women's disease, too. For so many years, that was not really thought. Many of the symptoms that we have are very different than what men experience" said Denise Sullivan, a heart disease survivor.

Knowing the symptoms could mean the difference between life and death.

To learn more, visit northernlighthealth.org/heart-health.