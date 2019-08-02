Today kicked off Foxcroft Academy's Alumni Weekend

Alumni from Foxcroft Academy will be heading home to take part in homecoming weekend.

Events include a parade, a fireworks show, and plenty of food and live music.

The homecoming committee expects thousands of alumni to attend this weekend.

"We have a lot of people that have graduated from Foxcroft Academy that come back to the town. We have people who go to the Sebec Lake who have camps and what not. And they try to surround it around this weekend," said committee member Sherry French.

For more information on this weekend, you can visit observer-me.com.