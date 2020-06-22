To post or not to post; experts offer advice on responsible social media use

Social media provides an opportunity for people to connect, especially during a pandemic where social interaction is limited.

Pikeville Medical center unveils a new app.

But while some ways keep you connected to your friends, others can get you fired from your job.

"Nothing is either all good or bad and social media is the same way," says Psychologist Dr. David Prescott

Keyboards do not hide our identity.

"It is easy to feel like you are on the cloak of anonymity, nobody is going to know it, nobody is going to feel it. I'm just going to say it and that's just simply not true," he says.

UMaine Professor Judith Rosenbaum says we often forget all the audiences we are reaching on social media.

But, she says you can ask yourself a simple question, "Think to yourself, am I okay with this person that I totally don't know, knowing this about me or seeing this opinion that I hold? I don't think that a lot of people consider all the audiences with whom they're engaging and I think a lot of people fail to consider the perspectives of all of those audiences."

Prescott says surveys show that 43 percent of employers check social media platforms of potential employees.

He says, "Things that are on social media, they never go away and they can spread really quickly."

Prescott says we can become very emotionally charged on social media and that it's important to step away from the computer before responding to something.

Rosenbaum says we have to remember that human connection is at the core of social media, "Behind every post, behind every comment is another human being. Be kind, be graceful. Think before you post."

Tuesday night, we talk with experts about determining fact from fiction in social media posts.

It's something important to everyone using social media during an election cycle.