Tire sales increase as winter approaches

Snow, sleet, ice and slippery roads...

All things that are associated with the winter season...as well as an increase in sales at many auto parts stores.

We stopped by TBA in Bangor to pick up tips on how to winterize your vehicle...

This time of year we definitely recommend a battery check. Do a complete check of your antifreeze, make sure that's where it should be, 30 to 40 below. Make sure you don't have any freeze ups in your car, check your belts. October first is when it's legal to put your studded snow tires on. At this point, we get a hint of snow in the air we get absolutely bombarded with cars, which is fantastic. Says Al Belanger, owner of TBA Tires.

It is also recommended that you check the depth on your tire treads.

For more tips and tricks you can visit their website TBATires.com