Tips to help keep your pipes from freezing this winter

The Bangor Water District with reminds to help keep your pipes from freezing.

Before the weather gets really cold it's important to drain and disconnect outdoor faucets and shut them off inside.

Also, make sure warm air circulates around pipes by opening the doors to cupboards and closest that contain pipes.

We are told drafts are what cause pipes to freeze the most.

"Make sure your windows are closed. You've plugged up all the crack and crevices and ensure even the smallest draft doesn't get around the pipes because that can freeze the pipes. With the water meter, sometimes people have their water meters in an unheated space and if that is the case, it's in a utility closest, open the door and make sure the warm air gets to that water meter so that it doesn't freeze."

For more tips on frozen pipes, you can visit Bangor Water District on Facebook.