Tips on saving for college

Many college students have to piece together how they'll pay for school.

We spoke to the director of education at Finance Authority of Maine, or FAME, about it.

There are a several savings options.

Parents can open NextGen 529 savings accounts, which offer big tax breaks.

FAME's Martha Johnston says it can be overwhelming but saving for higher education is something that can be easily done.

"We understand it can be scary, but every bit saved helps. And, every bit of money saved is possibly money that the student doesn't have to borrow," said Johnston.