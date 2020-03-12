Tips on how to stay safe from cyber threats at home and work

In today's climate of cyber-hackers, it's important to know how to protect yourself, your family, your customers and your business.

On Thursday, cyber-security experts gathered at Thomas College in Waterville.

School officials joined others from state and federal government, as well as leading technology companies.

Speakers addressed how folks can stay safe from cyber threats at home and work.

Experts say there are a few simple things we can do to protect ourselves.

"Don't use default passwords,” said Senior Director of Data Operations and Analysis at MaineHealth, Jason Rushing. “Use two-factor authentication. Protect your information as you would any other valuable."

Thomas College offers undergraduate and Master's degrees in Cyber security.

To learn about their program visit: https://www.thomas.edu/.

